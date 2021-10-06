Health officials combat vaccine misinformation

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho continues to rank near the bottom of the nation regarding COVID-19 vaccination rates. Now, health officials across the Gem State are struggling to find ways to get more people to take the shot.

In the five months following the release of the vaccine, 30% of Idahoans got vaccinated. In the five months following, only another 12% have rolled up their sleeves.

As health officials saw care facilities fill with unvaccinated patients, there was hope more people would take the safe and effective shot. But, having to battle misinformation surrounding the vaccine has proven difficult, even while the COVID-19 vaccine is rapidly becoming the most studied vaccine of all time.

“Pushing 2 billion doses worldwide. So this is going to end up being one of the most researched, studied, and observed vaccines in world history. And it continues to play out that it is incredibly safe and efficacious against COVID-19 and most importantly, against the complications of the virus,” said American College of emergency physicians Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton advises anyone looking for information about the vaccine to learn about where that information is coming from before making any decisions for you and your family.

