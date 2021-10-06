Advertisement

Idaho Prison Inmate Sentenced to 20 Years for Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Child

Cole Pipkin was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for attempted coercion and enticement...
Cole Pipkin was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a child(WRDW)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An inmate in the Idaho Department of Correction, serving prison sentences for rape and lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a child.

According to court records, Cole Alexander Pipkin, 30, originally of Kellogg, used a prison e-mail account to send messages to an adult woman living in Idaho between February and May 2019. In the messages, Pipkin attempted to persuade, induce, and entice three children, ages 8, 7, and 5, to engage in sexual activity with him upon his release from prison. In the e-mails, Pipkin promised the adult money and other incentives to persuade the adult to permit him to have sexual contact with the children. Pipkin’s e-mails graphically described the sexual acts he wanted to commit with the children, requested that the adult send him sexually explicit images of children, and included messages intended for the children referencing sexual acts.

Pipkin is a repeat sex offender, currently serving state prison terms for a 2009 conviction for rape from Shoshone County, and a 2010 conviction for lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen from Kootenai County. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye ordered Pipkin’s federal sentence to run consecutively to the state sentences. Judge Nye also ordered that Pipkin be placed on lifetime supervised release upon completion of his federal term of imprisonment. Pipkin will be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho, made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Idaho Department of Correction, which led to charges.

“We have aggressively pursued those who thrive on exploiting and victimizing the innocent. Together with our local, state, and federal partners throughout Idaho, we will continue to do everything in our power to protect our nation’s greatest asset - our children!”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Police say it occurred when a car collided with a motorcycle
Car crash in Twin Falls hospitalizes one

Latest News

A review of the 2020 election in Bonner County found no evidence of fraud
Bonner County election review finds no fraud
Police labeled the case as a homicide investigation and sent a SWAT team to search Steve...
Jury selection continues in Pankey case
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Governor Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
With drought concerns, many farmers are pivoting to less water dominant crops
Potato harvest in full swing