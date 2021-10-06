Advertisement

Jury selection continues in Pankey case

Police labeled the case as a homicide investigation and sent a SWAT team to search Steve Pankey's home on Elm Street.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREELEY, COLORADO (KMVT/KSVT) — Jury selection continues for the Steve Pankey case in Colorado. Pankey is an Idaho man charged with the murder of a 12-year-old girl.

Our sister station in Denver tells KMVT jury selection should last the entire week. The trial is being held in Greeley, Colorado and is expected to last five weeks.

Pankey was arrested in his home in Meridian Idaho back in October. The 70-year-old former Idaho governor candidate was arrested for the 1984 death of 12-year-old Jonelle Mathews. He pleads not guilty to the murder charges. Mathews’ body was found in July 2019 by oil and gas site workers.

