Kimberly seeks first conference title with one game remaining; local sports roundup

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For years, the Sun Valley Community School Girls Soccer program has dominated the High Desert Conference.

The Lady Cutthroats went undefeated against conference foes for ten years in a row until Kimberly defeated the Cutthroats in Sun Valley, 3-1 on Sept. 9, their first ever win against SVCS.

Then on Tuesday night, the Lady Bulldogs held off the Cutthroats 2-1 to stand alone in first place. Bella Osterman put in the first goal on a penalty kick, while Madison Smith scored the second, assisted by Osterman. Ruby Crist scored the lone goal for Sun Valley.

Kimberly hosts Declo on Thursday night at the stadium and if they garner the victory, the Bulldogs capture their first ever conference championship. Not bad for a team that’s only been in existence for four years.

Kimberly improved to 11-0-2 in conference and 12-0-2 overall. Sun Valley dropped to 11-2-0 in conference, 11-4-0 overall.

OTHER SCORES

Buhl 3, Filer 0: On Senior Night during Homecoming Week, the game finished under the lights at the football stadium. two Buhl seniors, Aileen Verduzco and Nevada Schroeder, led the way with a goal a piece. The third goal came from junior, Jorgia Leavens. Assists by junior Abi Ingram and Leavens. Shutout in the goal by Taylor Aguirre. Filer played hard and continued to pressure throughout the game.

Wendell 3, Gooding 0: The Trojans hosted the Senators on Senior Night. In the first half, Yoselin Acevedo scored Wendell’s first goal, assisted by Romina Hurtado. Then Ali Orozco put another one into the net, assisted by Yoselin Acevedo, giving the Trojans a 2-0 halftime lead. Wendell had kick off in the second half. The Lady Trojans connected the ball and were able to move the ball down the field. Gooding did attack but Wendell’s defense was able to run them down. With 10 minutes left Wendell was able to score again. This time it was Yoselin Acevedo, assisted by Maria Jimenez. Wendell’s record is 8-1-4.

BOYS SOCCER

Wendell High School 3, Gooding High School 3

Buhl 2, Filer 0: Senior Teo Sanchez scored both of the goals for the Indians.

Kimberly 1, Sun Valley Community School 1: Zeppelin Pilaro scored his first varsity goal. Cutthroats are now 11-1-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Wood River 3, Jerome 0: (25-11, 25-14, 25-13) Willa Laski and Sidney Wilson led the offense with 9 kills each, while Samantha Chambers dished out 34 assists and 7 kills. Caroline Seaward continues her dominance from the service line with 5 aces.

Gooding 3, Filer 0: (25-22, 25-21, 25-20) Izzie Stockham paced the team with 16 kills, 19 digs and 2 blocks, Alx Roe added 11 kills and 16 digs, while Kiera Patterson tallied 7 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs and 100% serving, Reece Fleming scored 4 kills, 1 block, 18 digs and 34 assists.

Murtaugh 3, Oakley 0: (25-22, 25-17, 25-17) For Oakley - Falon Bedke - 6 blocks, Addie Mitton - 9 Kills, Lacee Power - 17 Assists Team Serving - 98%.

Castleford 3, Hansen 0: 25-16, 25-19, 25-21

Richfield 3, Dietrich 1: 29-27, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17 | For Dietrich, Hailey Astle led with 11 kills, Jessika Power had 29 assists and Layla VonBerndt led with 18 digs.

Hagerman 3, Carey 0: (25-21, 25-19, 30-28)

Lighthouse Christian 3, Glenns Ferry 1: Aliea Blakeslee led the Lions with 15 kills, Ella DeJong added 12 kills and seven digs, while Maddy Shetler tallied 28 assists.

