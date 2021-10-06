Advertisement

Little, other Governors, propose border solutions to Biden administration

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:44 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MCALLEN, TX (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little and 25 other governors released a list of 10 policies they say would be solutions to the situation at the border.

Their list of solutions were to:

  • Continue Title 42 public health restrictions that allowed refusal of entry to individuals due to COVID-19 concerns.
  • Fully reinstate the Remain in Mexico policy installed under then-President Trump then eliminated by President Biden.
  • Continue work on the border wall and other border-related infrastructure.
  • End Catch and Release.
  • Dedicate additional judges and resources to immigration courts.
  • Resume deporting of those criminally convicted illegal migrants.
  • Dedicate federal resources to eradicate human trafficking and drug trafficking.
  • Re-enter into agreements with several Latin American countries that saw them create more border restrictions.
  • State that migrants should not attempt to “abuse or misuse the asylum process.”
  • Deploy more federal law enforcement officers to the border.

In a press release, Little focused specifically on drugs and the border. “The sustained availability of drugs and the impact from crime related to drug abuse – including property and violent crimes – present continuing threats to the health and safety of Idahoans,” Little said

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico. America’s governors, including me, are asking the President to talk to us and work with us on solutions to the crisis,” he continued.

Little, as well as 25 other governors, have requested a meeting with President Biden to discuss the situation.

