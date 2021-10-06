Owens and Bair connect in Kimberly’s prolific offense

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Prolific offenses bring excitement, and Kimberly football is a joy to watch.

Quarterback Heath Owens is in his third year running the Bulldog offense and through six games this year, he has a favorite target.

“‘I’m just glad I’m not defending him,” said Kimberly Head Coach Rich Bishop.

Bishop is referring to Gatlin Bair, a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

The Bulldog has 49 catches for 883 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading Idaho in all categories according to MaxPreps.

Kimberly has only played six games. Better yet, the 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound track star is only a sophomore.

“I can just pretty much throw him the ball anytime, I can just throw it up, he’ll just go get it,” said senior quarterback Heath Owens. “It’s a for sure target anytime.”

Covering @BairGatlin is very, very, very difficult!



The Kimberly sophomore has 13 touchdown catches and 883 yards receiving through six (6!) games this season.



Bair had four touchdowns overall (three tosses from @heatho07) in Friday's win over Filer. @CoachBishKHS #idpreps pic.twitter.com/fzIkwAX6lv — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) October 2, 2021

Bair is not coming out of nowhere, he had nearly 600 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman, but he played second fiddle to senior 1,000-yard receiver Brett Bronson.

“It was really good to see where I would be filling a spot for the next year you know. And I guess not being the number one spot and just being able to learn last year and just find things that I was good at,” Bair said.

It helps when the guy tossing the rock around threw for 30 touchdowns last year and has thrown for a state-leading 22 already this season.

Owens might know a thing or two about Kimberly’s offense.

“It’s crazy, he just puts the ball in places that I can go and get it,” Bair said. “I don’t even have to go and get it every time, there are times he just lets me run out there and grab it.”

Kimberly is averaging over 41 points a game so far this year. A young offensive line is stepping up to protect their QB.

“That’s allowed him (Owens) to step up and throw the ball to Gatlin and these other guys, so our o-line deserves a lot of credit this year,” Bishop said.

The Bulldogs have dealt with some defensive holes this year, and are 3-3 on the season.

However, Bishop said the team played their best football this past week, and the best is yet to come.

