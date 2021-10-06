Advertisement

Potato harvest in full swing

With drought concerns, many farmers are pivoting to less water dominant crops
With drought concerns, many farmers are pivoting to less water dominant crops
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM MDT
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In fields across the Gem State, potatoes are being pulled from the ground and moved into storage before the cold winter weather makes its way to Southern Idaho.

Potato harvest can be a tricky time for many farmers, especially during drought years like 2021. Potatoes are a heavy-water crop and growing underground makes it difficult to monitor during the summer.

For Jeremy Morris at Malad Gorge Farms, the drought was concerning but so far this year’s crop seems to have done well.

“Crops looking really good on our operation, the spuds are okay and all the corn silage was really good. The water is a big issue but this year it’s good,” said Morris.

With drought concerns continuing into next year, Morris and many other farmers are pivoting to more wheat and other less-water dominant crops for the 2022 season.

