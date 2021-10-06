Program called “How Money Works” aims to make Idahoans more financially literate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new program has come to the Gem State to promote something you may not have learned in school.

The program aims to teach people of all ages to be more financially literate - something not taught in the state’s education system.

Program founder Todd Harding says a large amount of money could be saved if people were more financially literate.

“In school, we’re taught how to make money and spend it, but we’re never really taught much past that,” says Harding. “The importance in knowing what financial literacy is and how to use it in your life could save Americans over $415 billion per year.”

Harding also says that there are over $5 billion people around the world that struggle with being financially literate. The course can be accessed by emailing todd7752@gmail.com or by calling (208)-810-5390.

