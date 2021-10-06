Advertisement

Program called “How Money Works” aims to make Idahoans more financially literate

Financial Literacy
Financial Literacy
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new program has come to the Gem State to promote something you may not have learned in school.

The program aims to teach people of all ages to be more financially literate - something not taught in the state’s education system.

Program founder Todd Harding says a large amount of money could be saved if people were more financially literate.

“In school, we’re taught how to make money and spend it, but we’re never really taught much past that,” says Harding. “The importance in knowing what financial literacy is and how to use it in your life could save Americans over $415 billion per year.”

Harding also says that there are over $5 billion people around the world that struggle with being financially literate. The course can be accessed by emailing todd7752@gmail.com or by calling (208)-810-5390.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Police say it occurred when a car collided with a motorcycle
Car crash in Twin Falls hospitalizes one

Latest News

Trends suggest drug overdoses are on the rise in the Magic Valley
Trends indicate drug overdoses on the rise in the Magic Valley
The week has been recognized since 1922 as a week to educate and raise awareness about fires
Fire prevention week aims to raise awareness about fires
The event hoped to inspire high schoolers to pursue higher education
Hispanic Youth Leadership summit hopes to open doors for Hispanic youth
The iconic Big Sheep Parade is at 12:00pm Sunday on Main Street in Ketchum
25th Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival begins