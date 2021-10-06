St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The St. Luke’s Health System is still operating under crisis standards of care.

As of Wednesday morning, officials said the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Intensive Care Unit was at capacity.

While these conditions can change by the minute, St Luke’s Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jim Souza says the health system is seeing an overall rise in COVID-19 positive ICU patients.

According to Souza, over the last week, the total COVID-19 hospital admissions at St. Luke’s are plateauing. However, because of the way COVID-19 progresses in hospitalized patients, ICUs are continuing to feel the impact.

‘What we’re seeing is that some of those patients who were admitted a week ago and they’ve been on a medical surgical floor are now deteriorating and needing movement to the intensive care unit,” Souza said.

Souza adds the Wood River Medical Center is continuing to receive patients from St. Luke’s Magic Valley and other areas as part of their load-leveling efforts.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.