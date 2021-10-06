Advertisement

St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center

ICUs are continuing to feel the impact
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The St. Luke’s Health System is still operating under crisis standards of care.

As of Wednesday morning, officials said the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Intensive Care Unit was at capacity.

While these conditions can change by the minute, St Luke’s Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jim Souza says the health system is seeing an overall rise in COVID-19 positive ICU patients.

According to Souza, over the last week, the total COVID-19 hospital admissions at St. Luke’s are plateauing. However, because of the way COVID-19 progresses in hospitalized patients, ICUs are continuing to feel the impact.

‘What we’re seeing is that some of those patients who were admitted a week ago and they’ve been on a medical surgical floor are now deteriorating and needing movement to the intensive care unit,” Souza said.

Souza adds the Wood River Medical Center is continuing to receive patients from St. Luke’s Magic Valley and other areas as part of their load-leveling efforts.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Police say it occurred when a car collided with a motorcycle
Car crash in Twin Falls hospitalizes one

Latest News

Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Governor Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
With drought concerns, many farmers are pivoting to less water dominant crops
Potato harvest in full swing
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Health officials combat vaccine misinformation
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
Idaho governor repeals political rival’s executive order
According to police, a surge in Fentanyl has reached Southern Idaho.
Counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl seen in Southern Idaho