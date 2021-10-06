Advertisement

Trends indicate drug overdoses on the rise in the Magic Valley

By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While Idaho’s drug overdose mortality rate is below the national average, of concern are trends suggesting overdoses are on the rise in the Magic Valley.

According to the most recent CDC data, in 2019 over 15 per 100,000 Idahoans died from drug overdoses. That’s up from a rate of 14.6 the year prior.

Magic Valley paramedics say 911 calls involving overdoses can be complex because at times there are safety issues at stake as well as mental health issues that need to be addressed. There is also fact-finding involved for paramedics because different drug overdoses are treated differently.

“We’ve been analyzing our overdoses for the last 30 years. We do have 2019 to 2020 data and we did see a significant increase in overdoses between 19 and 20,” said Magic Valley paramedic James Rhom.

Rhom says the Magic Valley paramedics take a team-based approach with quick response units and firefighters in order to ensure overdose patients receive the appropriate treatment as fast as possible.

