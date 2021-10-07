Advertisement

City of Ketchum raising funds to preserve beloved land

Back in April, Ketchum developer Bob Brennan came to an option agreement with the Mayor and City Council for them to buy 65 of his 78 acres
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Ketchum is raising funds to purchase and preserve a 65-acre plot of land that is beloved by residents.

Back in April, Ketchum developer Bob Brennan came to an option agreement with the Mayor and City Council for them to buy 65 of his 78 acres in Warm Springs Ranch for $9 million.

“Who really could be selling this for substantially more than the $9 million he offered it to us,” said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw.

The city wants to preserve it as an open green space, a vision shared by the developer. “This is a one-time event. This is not something that will continue on forever, this is our chance to seize the day,” said Bradshaw.

The city has until April of 2022 to raise the $9 million dollars, but half of it has to be raised by the end of the year. So far the city has seen a lot of support as they recently received a $500,000 donation from the Wood River Land Trust.

“We also had million-dollar donations from committee members and with them combined we are now up to $2.8 million,” said Bradshaw.

The park is primarily used as a dog park but once the property is purchased, the city hopes to develop a trail system and picnic areas on the preserve.

Bradshaw says he is optimistic about the current fundraising campaign and thinks the city will reach its goal by 2022. “There is a real buzz around town. Things are moving, the momentum is growing. I know we are going to get there because this is too good of an opportunity,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders

Latest News

The city has until April of 2022 to raise the $9 million neccesssary
City of Ketchum raising funds to purchase beloved plot of land
Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country
Health experts combat misinformation
A gavel.
Idaho Supreme Court adjusts guidelines for in-person hearings
"Off Label" Vaccine Uses
South Central Health District warns of “off-label” COVID-19 vaccines
City says someone cut open pool bubble
City of Twin Falls closes pool due to vandalism