City of Ketchum raising funds to preserve beloved land

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Ketchum is raising funds to purchase and preserve a 65-acre plot of land that is beloved by residents.

Back in April, Ketchum developer Bob Brennan came to an option agreement with the Mayor and City Council for them to buy 65 of his 78 acres in Warm Springs Ranch for $9 million.

“Who really could be selling this for substantially more than the $9 million he offered it to us,” said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw.

The city wants to preserve it as an open green space, a vision shared by the developer. “This is a one-time event. This is not something that will continue on forever, this is our chance to seize the day,” said Bradshaw.

The city has until April of 2022 to raise the $9 million dollars, but half of it has to be raised by the end of the year. So far the city has seen a lot of support as they recently received a $500,000 donation from the Wood River Land Trust.

“We also had million-dollar donations from committee members and with them combined we are now up to $2.8 million,” said Bradshaw.

The park is primarily used as a dog park but once the property is purchased, the city hopes to develop a trail system and picnic areas on the preserve.

Bradshaw says he is optimistic about the current fundraising campaign and thinks the city will reach its goal by 2022. “There is a real buzz around town. Things are moving, the momentum is growing. I know we are going to get there because this is too good of an opportunity,” he said.

