City of Twin Falls closes pool due to vandalism

City says someone cut open pool bubble
City says someone cut open pool bubble(City of Twin Falls)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls has announced the city pool will be closed due to an act of vandalism. The city said pool staff discovered this morning that the bubble covering the pool had been cut open.

This cut means the bubble cannot stay suspended over the pool. The pool will remain closed until the bubble can be fixed. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 208-735-4357.

