Crapo pushing bill to allow for firearm possession on land owned by the Army Corp of Engineers

The bill, being pushed by Republican Senators including Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, would legalize possessing firearms on land owned by the army corps of engineers.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo is joining nine Republicans in introducing a bill to allow for the possession of firearms to individuals recreating on lands managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Senator Jim Risch is joining Crapo as is Ted Cruz of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida.

The inability to carry firearms on Corps land is inconsistent with regulations governing public, federally-owned lands, and a violation of the intent of the Second Amendment” said Senator Crapo.  “Enabling Americans to carry firearms on land managed by the Corps will allow law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and provide needed consistency across federal lands to reduce the complexity of tracking where one federal agency’s land management ends and another’s begins.”

Currently, federal law states that a person may carry a firearm on lands owned by the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Agriculture as long as it is consistent with state law. The new bill would treat Army Corps land in the same manner.

“The federal prohibition preventing individuals from exercising their Second Amendment rights on U.S. Army Corps land is inconsistent and unconstitutional,” said Senator Risch.  “Arbitrary regulations based on often unmarked jurisdictional boundaries do nothing but punish law-abiding citizens.  This bill will restore the right to bear arms for sportsmen and women recreating on some 12 million acres of federal lands.”

