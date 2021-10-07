CSI hosts scrimmages against Layton Christian, College of Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being cancelled last year, the College of Southern Idaho welcomed in Layton Christian and the College of Idaho for a scrimmage Wednesday night.

We caught the game against C of I.

It’s a chance for the men to represent their state well in front of fans before their respective seasons commence next month. Former local faces appeared on the bench and court.

Former CSI assistant coach Colby Blaine is entering his fourth year as the head coach of the Yotes.

And 2020 Wood River High School graduate and former Great Basin Conference Player of the Year, Johnny Radford.

Now for CSI, it’s head coach Jeff Reinert’s third year at the helm with the same staff as last season.

The Golden Eagles return eight players from the 2021 Scenic West Champion team and the crowd was delighted when the fellas worked together and found open looks against the Yotes.

Of course, there are plenty of College of Idaho fans in the area too who didn’t have to make the trip to Caldwell to see their team play.

The scrimmage doesn’t count towards season totals, but due to the excitement and high tempo play as shown, the teams used it as a great warm-up.

Plus if you couldn’t attend Wednesday, CSI is holding its basketball bash on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. featuring the men’s and women’s teams.

