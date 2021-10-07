Advertisement

CSI Refugee Center expecting new arrivals as soon as next week

In preparation for these refugees and another 200 expected from other countries, the refugee center has hired multiple case managers
The CSI refugee center says Afghan refugees will arrive next week. (Source: KMVT).
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI Refugee Center in Twin Falls is expecting Afghan refugees to arrive as soon as next week.

“We are expecting about 50 Afghan refugees that would arrive from the second week of October to March 30th of next year,” said CSI refugee center director Zeze Rwasama.

In preparation for these refugees and another 200 expected from other countries, the refugee center has hired multiple case managers and an employment specialist.

“Our goal is to push them into a job as soon as possible,” Rwasama said. He says housing isn’t easy to find for refugees, but the center has been able to find housing for all refugees who have arrived.

In late August, KMVT brought you the story of one Twin Falls resident waiting for his family to hop on a plane out of Afghanistan. As of now, Rwasama says the family is still in Afghanistan.

The father and husband are still waiting to be reunited with his family. “And that is the hardest part that I go through is to tell him I don’t have any news.” “You just have to keep waiting,” said Rwasama.

