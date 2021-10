Day I of the District IV soccer tournament in the books

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The District IV 4A soccer tournament featured four matches on the opening day.

BOYS SOCCER

No. 3 Canyon Ridge 2, No. 6 Burley 0

No. 4 Wood River 3, No. 5 Minico 0

Friday’s Lineup

No. 6 Burley at No. 5 Minico at 3 p.m. in a loser-out game

No. 4 Wood River at No. 1 Jerome at 4 p.m.

No. 3 Canyon Ridge at No. 2 Twin Falls 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

No. 3 Wood River 6, No. 6 Burley 0

No. 4 Jerome 2, No. 5 Mountain Home 1

Friday’s Lineup

No. 4 Jerome at No. 1 Twin Falls at 2 p.m.

No. 3 Wood River at No. 2 Canyon Ridge at 3 p.m.

No. 6 Burley at No. 5 Mountain Home in a loser-out game TBD

VOLLEYBALL

Gooding 3, Valley 0: (25-13; 25-10; 25-7) Kiera Patterson scored 8 kills, 1 block and 12 digs, Izzie Stockham added 8 kills and 2 digs, while Alx Roe tallied 6 kills, 10 digs and 1 block.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.