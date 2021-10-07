Has Idaho’s Republican party shifted too far right?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week while Gov. Brad Little was out of state, Lt. Governor McGeachin announced she altered the governor’s executive order on vaccine passports. He later commented he would be rescinding and reversing her actions.

Former Republican Idaho Attorney General Jim Jones says he isn’t surprised by the Lieutenant Governors’ actions. “But I think everyone was expecting her to pull some stupid trick like this and sure enough she did,” said Jones.

Law professor Shaakirrah Sanders says the Lieutenant Governor’s actions were not out of bounds and granted under article four section 12 of the constitution.

“(It) makes it very clear that when the governor is out of the state- even temporarily- the lieutenant governor becomes acting governor,” said Sanders. The Lieutenant Governor also inquired about the process of deploying the national guard to the U.S. Mexico border, which garnered her criticism from Republicans in the state, including former governor Butch Otter who called it shameful and unacceptable.

Others though are supporting her actions, and not entirely dismissing them. “I don’t know what would I do in her seat if the same opportunity were there and the moment was to speak for the people constitutionally. Maybe I would do the same thing,” said Pastor Paul Thompson.

Thompson says he doesn’t consider politicians like the Lieutenant Governor and her colleagues too far right, but they are protecting citizens’ liberties and freedoms.

“Whenever I read the Idaho constitution, I find them behaving more constitutionally,” he said.

Jones however, feels they are more interested in fighting than getting something done, especially when it comes to policies like face masks and vaccines.

“And these people are saying we (are) doing (what) we damn well please- we want to carry guns into schools, we want to be able to infect our neighbors with a virus because we are better than everyone else,” he said.

He says he is concerned about the upcoming legislative session, which could be worse than the last one which was the longest on record. “I think you are going to see a lot of political posturing,” Jones said.

