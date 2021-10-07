Advertisement

Idaho State Historical Society gives $25,000 in awards

The Hailey Public library is one of the organizations receiving money from the Idaho State Historical Society(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Historical Society has awarded $25,000 in grants to 13 organizations throughout Idaho.

The 13 organizations include the Twin Falls County Historical Society in Filer, the Hailey Public Library, and the City of Rupert as well as other organizations throughout the state of Idaho.

The Community Enhancement Grant awards funds every year for exhibitions, educational programming, heritage tourism, and other projects.

“The Community Grant program allows us to help contribute to the preservation and promotion of Idaho’s cultural heritage in communities across the state,” said Janet Gallimore, Executive Director of the Idaho State Historical Society. “We rely on cultural organizations throughout Idaho to contribute to the stewardship of Idaho’s history. These grants provide additional funds for programs and organizations located throughout the state and help strengthen our partners and contribute to our collective missions.”

