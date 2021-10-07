Idaho Supreme Court adjusts guidelines for in-person hearings

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Supreme Court has adjusted guidelines for in-person hearings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new changes include:

All felony sentencing hearings in which the defendant could be sentenced to life in prison (and the assigned judge has not agreed to impose a sentence of less than life) shall be held in person with the defendant and counsel present in the courtroom.

Other felony sentencing hearings can now be held remotely, but only if the parties stipulate to such a process and the defendant knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily waives their right under law to hear their judgment in person.

Treatment court proceedings may be held in person at the discretion of the assigned judge.