Idaho Supreme Court adjusts guidelines for in-person hearings
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Supreme Court has adjusted guidelines for in-person hearings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new changes include:
- All felony sentencing hearings in which the defendant could be sentenced to life in prison (and the assigned judge has not agreed to impose a sentence of less than life) shall be held in person with the defendant and counsel present in the courtroom.
- Other felony sentencing hearings can now be held remotely, but only if the parties stipulate to such a process and the defendant knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily waives their right under law to hear their judgment in person.
- Treatment court proceedings may be held in person at the discretion of the assigned judge.
- Hearings regarding a petition for an ex parte temporary protection order may be held in person at the discretion of the assigned judge.
The Court’s Wednesday order amends part of a previous emergency order the Court issued Sept. 22. Its changes are effective immediately.
