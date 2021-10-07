Advertisement

Idaho Supreme Court adjusts guidelines for in-person hearings

The Court’s Wednesday order amends part of a previous emergency order the Court issued Sept. 22. Its changes are effective immediately
A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Supreme Court has adjusted guidelines for in-person hearings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new changes include:

  • All felony sentencing hearings in which the defendant could be sentenced to life in prison (and the assigned judge has not agreed to impose a sentence of less than life) shall be held in person with the defendant and counsel present in the courtroom.
  • Other felony sentencing hearings can now be held remotely, but only if the parties stipulate to such a process and the defendant knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily waives their right under law to hear their judgment in person.
  • Treatment court proceedings may be held in person at the discretion of the assigned judge.
  • Hearings regarding a petition for an ex parte temporary protection order may be held in person at the discretion of the assigned judge.

The Court’s Wednesday order amends part of a previous emergency order the Court issued Sept. 22. Its changes are effective immediately.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders

Latest News

The city has until April of 2022 to raise the $9 million neccesssary
City of Ketchum raising funds to purchase beloved plot of land
Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country
Health experts combat misinformation
"Off Label" Vaccine Uses
South Central Health District warns of “off-label” COVID-19 vaccines
City says someone cut open pool bubble
City of Twin Falls closes pool due to vandalism