Ketchum City Council approves affordable housing project

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ketchum City Council gave approval to the 51-unit affordable workforce-housing project this week.

The City Council unanimously passed the Bluebird Village affordable housing project. The project has been in play for more than three years, but there has been much heated debate about the size and location of the project.

Mayor Neil Bradshaw said affordable housing is the most important issue in the community, and the council’s decision represents a significant step in combating it.

“There is always more to do on affordable housing but this one is a big one and certainly a big step,” Bradshaw said.

The Blue Bird Village Project will be where the current city hall is. The developer hopes to break ground in the spring of 2022. They hope to have people moving in during the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.