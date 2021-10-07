Advertisement

Ketchum City Council approves affordable housing project

Mayor Neil Bradshaw said affordable housing is the most important issue in the community
P&Z commission approves community housing project’s application
P&Z commission approves community housing project’s application(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ketchum City Council gave approval to the 51-unit affordable workforce-housing project this week.

The City Council unanimously passed the Bluebird Village affordable housing project. The project has been in play for more than three years, but there has been much heated debate about the size and location of the project.

Mayor Neil Bradshaw said affordable housing is the most important issue in the community, and the council’s decision represents a significant step in combating it.

“There is always more to do on affordable housing but this one is a big one and certainly a big step,” Bradshaw said.

The Blue Bird Village Project will be where the current city hall is. The developer hopes to break ground in the spring of 2022. They hope to have people moving in during the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders

Latest News

Jeremy Morris has been running his farm for years
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Malad Gorge Farms
Cassia County resident Debbie Critchfield announced she is running for State Superintendent of...
One woman aims to help substitute teacher shortage
The CSI refugee center says Afghan refugees will arrive next week. (Source: KMVT).
CSI Refugee Center anticipates Afghan refugees to arrive as soon as next week
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
New evidence released in Vallow case