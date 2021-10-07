Little warns of growing drug threat in trip to Southern Idaho

BOISE, IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little sent KMVT video of his trip to the Southern border Wednesday.

When asked if the border crisis affects Idaho, Little said it absolutely does. The Governor says meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico.

He says some of the immigrants are coming from all across South America as well as Haiti. Little told reporters it’s time to send a message that people will not be caught and released into society through illegal migration.

“We all understand the American dream and you can’t blame the people for wanting it, but it’s just not what we should do. It’s in the constitution we have to protect our border,” said Little.

Governor Little and 25 other governors are requesting a meeting with the President to discuss the border. The governors released 10 policy solutions to the Biden administration that they say could immediately help the crisis.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.