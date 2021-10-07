Advertisement

Little warns of growing drug threat in trip to Southern Idaho

The Governor says meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho
Idaho Governor Brad Little blamed a lack of border security for a growing drug problem in Idaho
Idaho Governor Brad Little blamed a lack of border security for a growing drug problem in Idaho(WCJB)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little sent KMVT video of his trip to the Southern border Wednesday.

When asked if the border crisis affects Idaho, Little said it absolutely does. The Governor says meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico.

He says some of the immigrants are coming from all across South America as well as Haiti. Little told reporters it’s time to send a message that people will not be caught and released into society through illegal migration.

“We all understand the American dream and you can’t blame the people for wanting it, but it’s just not what we should do. It’s in the constitution we have to protect our border,” said Little.

Governor Little and 25 other governors are requesting a meeting with the President to discuss the border. The governors released 10 policy solutions to the Biden administration that they say could immediately help the crisis.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders

Latest News

Cassia County resident Debbie Critchfield announced she is running for State Superintendent of...
One woman aims to help substitute teacher shortage
The CSI refugee center says Afghan refugees will arrive next week. (Source: KMVT).
CSI Refugee Center expecting new arrivals as soon as next week
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
New evidence released in Vallow case
New video in Daybell case released
A woman was taken to the hospital after her car collided with a train just after 7 a.m. in...
Woman recovering after train collision