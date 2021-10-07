Advertisement

New video in Daybell case released

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHANDLER, ARIZONA (KMVT/KSVT) — New video is now available involving Lori Vallow. Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are charged with murdering her two kids last seen in Sept. 2019. The video was taken just a couple of months before J.J. and Tylee disappeared.

KMVT received the video today from the Chandler Police Department. Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother Alex Cox in July of 2019. Cox claimed self defense. Since then, Lori has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection to the death.

“He’s always mad at me. And he doesn’t want a divorce, but I don’t like him. And that’s just how it is. So we’re married for 14 years and I’ve dealt with it for 14 years,” said Lori Vallow.

Just months before her disappearance, Tylee Vallow is seen in the video before being interviewed by a detective. Vallow recounted what she saw that day.

“Honestly it feels, it feels like two seconds, and 40 minutes at the same time,” she said.

“I just kind of heard yelling over everything. I don’t know, I kind of just do that when everything is, like, really loud. I kind of just tune what people are saying out.”

