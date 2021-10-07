Advertisement

One woman aims to help substitute teacher shortage

Cassia County resident Debbie Critchfield announced she is running for State Superintendent of Public Education at Burley High School’s Little Theater(SK)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A shortage of substitute teachers is impacting schools nationwide, and that includes right here in Southern Idaho. Putting you first KMVT spent the day with one Magic Valley woman who after 20 years went back into the classroom in order to help her local school. She says the experience left her with even more respect for teachers.

Debbie Critchfield is back in the classroom at Oakley High school as a substitute teacher. It’s a full-circle moment, as it was this position that spurred her love for education nearly 20 years ago.

“I recall the very first day that I did this. I sat out in my car and I thought ‘what have I done to myself,’ but after that first day, it was such a great experience and I really felt that satisfaction of connecting with students,” said Critchfield.

Critchfield returns amidst what is a substitute teaching crisis. One which heavily impacts schools in rural areas like Oakley.

“I wanted to contribute to my hometown and the needs that we have. We want kids to be in school, but if we don’t have the adults there, then that’s not going to be able to happen,” said Critchfield.

In one day, Critchfield taught classes on history, government, anthropology, and choir. While she enjoyed the variety, she said it underscores the importance of trained educators who are experts in their fields.

“The teacher is the most important part of the school day. Teachers have been the consistent thread over the last 18 months on the connection between learning and students,” she said.

While Critchfield hopes others follow in her footsteps and sub at their local schools, she says finding more substitute teachers is only step one.

“Substitutes are a short-term fix, but how we recognize, acknowledge and support the teacher tells our students and our communities that we value the job that they’re doing,” she said.

