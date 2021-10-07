Advertisement

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Malad Gorge Farms

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Malad Gorge Farms is a second-generation operation in Southern Idaho. It grows many Idaho staples including corn, wheat and of course, potatoes.

“My father started the farm and I’ve been working here since I graduated high school, which is 25 years,” said Jeremy Morris of Malad Gorge Farms.

Jeremy Morris has been running the farm for years, and even with the drought of 2021, the farm reaped another impressive crop.

“We grew about 650 acres of potatoes, along with another 5,000 acres of corn crops, grain and silage, and alfalfa and wheat.” With drought concerns continuing into 2022, Morris is beginning to change some plans, moving away from long-water season crops.

Morris says you have to be flexible as an Idaho farmer and take advantage of the resources you are given.

“It’s a big concern. We’ve never had no water. We are going to have a percentage of water for next year, but it might not be enough to grow a corn crop or a potato crop. So, we’re planting a lot of wheat this fall and just planting crops that use a shorter season of water.”

Whether it be potatoes, corn, or wheat, Morris and his family are proud to continue to carry on Idaho’s most famous industry.

“It’s kind of a lost art in my opinion farming is. The way we do it, it’s really hands-on. If you’re not dirty, you’re not going to make any money.”

