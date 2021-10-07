South Central Health District warns of “off-label” COVID-19 vaccines

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With St. Luke’s now offering the Pfizer booster shot for those that qualify, the South Central Public Health District is helping define who qualifies.

Those 65 and older and anyone 18 years old and older with underlying health conditions or those working or living in high-risk settings can receive the booster.

The health district does want to emphasize only those who received the Pfizer vaccine should get the Pfizer booster.

Brianna Bodily said some doctors may offer vaccines “off label”, which means they offer it outside of the CDC’s recommendation and the health district does not recommend that.

“Just be careful. Please understand that if you receive any kind of medication (or) vaccine off-label that that is going without recommendations. That is going without research to back it up,” said Bodily. “There are potentially going to be side effects we don’t know about yet.”

Bodily added research is constantly being done with all three vaccines and if it comes to the point that they determine it is safe to mix doses, they will let the public know it is safe to get a Pizer booster even if you received a Moderna or Johnson and Johnson shot initially.

