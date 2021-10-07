Advertisement

South Central Health District warns of “off-label” COVID-19 vaccines

“Any kind of medication, vaccine off label that that is going without recommendations, that is going without research to back it up.”
"Off Label" Vaccine Uses
"Off Label" Vaccine Uses
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With St. Luke’s now offering the Pfizer booster shot for those that qualify, the South Central Public Health District is helping define who qualifies.

Those 65 and older and anyone 18 years old and older with underlying health conditions or those working or living in high-risk settings can receive the booster.

The health district does want to emphasize only those who received the Pfizer vaccine should get the Pfizer booster.

Brianna Bodily said some doctors may offer vaccines “off label”, which means they offer it outside of the CDC’s recommendation and the health district does not recommend that.

“Just be careful. Please understand that if you receive any kind of medication (or) vaccine off-label that that is going without recommendations. That is going without research to back it up,” said Bodily. “There are potentially going to be side effects we don’t know about yet.”

Bodily added research is constantly being done with all three vaccines and if it comes to the point that they determine it is safe to mix doses, they will let the public know it is safe to get a Pizer booster even if you received a Moderna or Johnson and Johnson shot initially.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Health officials combat vaccine misinformation
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot