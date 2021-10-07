Woman recovering after train collision

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A woman is recovering after her car collided with a train.

Police say it happened just after 7 a.m. in Hansen. They say the woman was traveling southbound on Rock Creek Road. The train was already in the crossing when her vehicle hit it. The train was not derailed and pushed the vehicle away from the tracks. KMVT is told she was taken to the hospital and should be ok.

