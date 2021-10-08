Canyon Ridge upsets Burley; local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first three sets, the victor won by two points with Canyon Ridge taking the first and second set, 25-23 and 26-24 and Burley capturing the third, 25-23. Then finally Canyon Ridge won the fourth set, 25-19.

Sophomore Maddy Bland had 14 kills and six aces, while sophomore Abby McLain added 12 kills. Freshman Maddy Eggerth passed a 2.39 in serve receive.

For the Bobcats, Sydney Searle led the team with 16 kills and two aces. Hailey Shirley added nine kills, two aces and 23 digs. Bryn Seely scored five aces and nine kills. Valerie Shirley produced 22 digs.

OTHER SCORES

Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 0: (25-14, 25-13, 25-16) Camille Collins scored 9 kills, while Addison Nielsen added 8 digs, 11 assists and 4 aces.

Minico 3, Jerome 0

Oakley 3, Raft River 1: (23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20) Stats: Julia Magana - 31 Digs, Falon Bedke -13 Kills, Sadie Williams - 5 Blocks, Lacee Power - 23 Assists

Lighthouse 3, Shoshone 1: (25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-11) Ella DeJong led the Lions with 18 kills and 16 digs. Aliea Blakeslee added 16 kills and 13 digs.

Dietrich 3, Camas 0: (25-17, 25-12, 25-8) Jenna Christiansen led with 9 kills, Jessika Power had 20 assists and Tobi Hubert led with 9 digs.

Carey 3, Castleford 0: (25-14, 25-14, 25-14)

FOOTBALL

Kimberly 22, Wood River 8: After the Wolverines took an 8-0 lead after the first quarter, Kimberly went on a 22-0 run to take a 22-8 lead at halftime. The game didn’t resume after the break and was called due to lightning. Heath Owens was 13/17 for 183 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Gatlin Bair had two touchdown receptions on four catches for 71 yards. Michael Goff rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.

BOYS SOCCER

Sun Valley Community School 4, Buhl 1: The Cutthroats were led by Nils Galloway 2, Braden Buchanan & Walker Pate; while Buhl’s goal was scored by Alexis Alonso. | The Cutthroats are now 13-1-2 (12-0-2 conference)

GIRLS SOCCER

Sun Valley 5, Buhl 1: Buhl got on the board first with a goal by freshman Keala Jaynes that was assisted by senior Aileen Verduzco. Sun Valley scored later in the half and the game was knotted up 1-1 at halftime. In the second half Sun Valley scored four unanswered goals. Scorers: Mia Hansmeyer 2, Tatum Minor, Maya Lightner, Saba Grossman

Wendell 4, Bliss 1: Wendell travelled to Bliss for their last conference game. Wendell had great movement with the ball. In the first half Yoselin Acevedo scored assisted by Olivia Emery. Wendell continued to attack and pass the ball. Another goal was added by Ali Orozco assisted by Nancy Lara. At the end of the half it was Wendell 2 Bliss 0.

Wendell had the kickoff in the second half. Yoselin Acevedo scored another goal assisted by Mia Lizarraga. Bliss was able to score on a counter attack. Jennifer Rosallles was able to score the only goal for Bliss. Wendell responded with a goal by Nayeli Juarez, assisted by Ali Orozco. | Wendell finishes conference 9-1-4.

