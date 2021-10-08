City of Hailey creates ‘Resilience Team’

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Hailey announced the creation of what it’s calling its Resilience Team. The city said the two additional staff members will coordinate the execution of the city’s sustainability, climate protection, and climate mitigation as part of what it called its’ battle against global warming.

The team will develop, recommend, support and gain funding to implement policies and programs to achieve sustainability goals identified by the City.

As a start, the first meeting of the fiscal year includes consideration of two sustainability Resolutions in partnership with the Blaine County and Cities of Ketchum & Hailey Sustainability Advisory Committee, the first to join with Blaine County and other areas cities in the ICEI150 Race to Zero, and the second to partner in a Clean Energy Coalition designed to engage with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission in an effort to promote and support clean energy in Idaho.

The two new positions to be hired will represent subject-matter expertise with the ability to advance a range of goals including but not limited to: clean energy, energy efficiency, green building and community design, water conservation, mobility, green fleets, green city operations, sustainable materials management, climate resilience, federal, state and local grants.

