Advertisement

City of Hailey creates ‘Resilience Team’

The team will develop, recommend, support and gain funding to implement policies and programs to achieve sustainability goals identified by the city
Hailey city council approves motion to amend budget
Hailey city council approves motion to amend budget(City of Hailey)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Hailey announced the creation of what it’s calling its Resilience Team. The city said the two additional staff members will coordinate the execution of the city’s sustainability, climate protection, and climate mitigation as part of what it called its’ battle against global warming.

The team will develop, recommend, support and gain funding to implement policies and programs to achieve sustainability goals identified by the City.

As a start, the first meeting of the fiscal year includes consideration of two sustainability Resolutions in partnership with the Blaine County and Cities of Ketchum & Hailey Sustainability Advisory Committee, the first to join with Blaine County and other areas cities in the ICEI150 Race to Zero, and the second to partner in a Clean Energy Coalition designed to engage with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission in an effort to promote and support clean energy in Idaho.

The two new positions to be hired will represent subject-matter expertise with the ability to advance a range of goals including but not limited to: clean energy, energy efficiency, green building and community design, water conservation, mobility, green fleets, green city operations, sustainable materials management, climate resilience, federal, state and local grants.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center

Latest News

Blames an unsecured border for Idaho's growing drug problems
Brad Little speaks on the border
Police badge
Idaho authorities say two suspicious deaths may be linked
Town of Jackpot hopes dispensary rejuvenates area hurt by pandemic
First Nevada pot dispensary on Idaho line cleared to open
Truck Driver Shortage
The truck driver shortage could keep prices high for shoppers