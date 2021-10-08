Advertisement

CSI knocks off No. 4 Snow College

Savannah Taosoga had a game-high 26 kills
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:30 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Savannah Taosoga had a game-high 26 kills and the College of Southern Idaho Volleyball team beat fourth-ranked Snow College, 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 28-26, 15-12.

Taosoga’ 26 kills is good enough for 11th all-time in CSI history.

Mackenna Thayne produced 12 kills and six digs.

Middle blockers Pia Selke and Kait White combined for 17 kills and four blocks.

Sophia Casarez finished with a double-double, posting 57 assists (9th all time) and 10 digs.

Defensively Miyu Tsurumaki led the Golden Eagles with 15 digs. Kerra Trimble and Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai added 12 and 10 respectively.

For the Badgers, Macie Gordon led the team with 14 kills, while Eden Whitmore and KJ Strong both had 13 kills. Macy Short posted 56 assists.

CSI, now 11-8 overall and 2-2 in conference play, hosts Southern Nevada Saturday at 1 p.m.

Great Basin Soccer Action