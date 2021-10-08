BURLEY—Ranae Dryden, a 72-year-old lifelong resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.

She was born September 23, 1949, in Burley, Idaho, the daughter of Grandin L. and Otella Jeffs Steiner. She received her education in Burley and graduated from Burley High School in 1968. She subsequently married Gary Waters, and from this union two children were born, Kent and Julie. They later divorced. In April of 1977, Ranae married the love of her life, Leroy Dryden, and gained five additional children, Monte, Linda, Wayne, Tony, and Jenny Sue Dryden.

Ranae worked for Sun Valley Potatoes prior to transferring to McCains where she was employed for 15 years. After retirement from McCains, she picked up a job at Burger King with her sister, Connie. Ranae and Connie were inseparable and did everything together.

In her free time she loved to crochet, make jewelry, cross stitch, and put puzzles together. Whenever entering her home you would find a project in progress.

She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Walle and Connie Calton; brothers, Calvin, Wayne and Roy; children, Kent (Shelly) Waters and Julie (Ryan) Shull; six grandchildren, Brooke (Drew) Ploof, Shelbi Harkins, Darius Barela, Ravyn Barela, Heavyn Waters, and Martin (Sierra) King; 11 great-grandchildren; and an adopted granddaughter and her children, Jewel (Ryan) Kenner (Jason, Lexus and Trinity).

Ranae was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy Dryden; former husband, Gary Waters; stepchildren, Wayne, Tony, Jenny Sue, and Monte Dryden; and a great-grandson, Michael.

Ranae’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.