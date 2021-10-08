Fit and Well Idaho: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women after skin cancer. Every 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer most commonly occurs after a woman turns 50 but it can be detected earlier, especially if a family member has had breast cancer.

Radiation and chemotherapy can help kill the cancer cells but sometimes, surgery is required. Every woman over the age of 40 should be getting a yearly mammogram to be sure there are no abnormal cells in their breasts.

“For women to go get their yearly mammogram. If you already have a lump that’s a different situation. Make sure you go see your doctor if you already have a lump, but the mammogram is for people who are asymptomatic, have no lumps in their breast they feel fine, just go get your mammogram every year,” said medical oncologist Phatama Padavanijia.

It can also help to perform self-examinations every month as well. There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

