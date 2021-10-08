Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer most commonly occurs after a woman turns 50 but it can be detected earlier
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women after skin cancer. Every 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer most commonly occurs after a woman turns 50 but it can be detected earlier, especially if a family member has had breast cancer.

Radiation and chemotherapy can help kill the cancer cells but sometimes, surgery is required. Every woman over the age of 40 should be getting a yearly mammogram to be sure there are no abnormal cells in their breasts.

“For women to go get their yearly mammogram. If you already have a lump that’s a different situation. Make sure you go see your doctor if you already have a lump, but the mammogram is for people who are asymptomatic, have no lumps in their breast they feel fine, just go get your mammogram every year,” said medical oncologist Phatama Padavanijia.

It can also help to perform self-examinations every month as well. There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center

Latest News

The current station was originally a telephone exchange
Jerome holds groundbreaking for new police station
Some businesses have been forced to embrace e-commerce
One small business says pandemic changes have been for the better
Hailey city council approves motion to amend budget
City of Hailey creates ‘Resilience Team’
Blames an unsecured border for Idaho's growing drug problems
Brad Little speaks on the border