Hughes, Dorothy Jean

SUN VALLEY, NV—Dorothy Jean Hughes (Jeanie), a resident of Sun Valley, Nevada, passed away on September 24, 2021 at the age of 80.

Jeanie was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 3, 1941 to Dallas Morgan and Dorothy Ida Christopherson. She graduated from Butte County High School in 1959 and worked as a Credit Manager for several businesses over the years. On August 14, 1959, she married her husband Virgil Lee Hughes after dating for only 9 days, leading to a long and happy marriage of 60 years. They became the loving parents of four children.

She enjoyed bowling, reading, watching television, and caring for her cats. For many years she was a member in good standing of the Women’s International Bowling Congress and Credit Women-International.

Jeanie was a friendly and caring woman and a devoted wife and mother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by three sons: John of Sun Valley, Nevada, Chris of Neotsu, Oregon, and Robert of Estero, Florida; one daughter: Kerri of Kimberly, Idaho; three brothers: Monte, Jim, and Dan; one sister: Pat of Salmon, Idaho; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Jeanie was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her grandson Aaron.