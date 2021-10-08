Advertisement

Idaho authorities say two suspicious deaths may be linked

Investigators said the cases have similarities including the time frame in which they occurred
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say two recent deaths in neighboring counties may be linked, and both cases are being investigated as homicides.

The Lewiston Police Department said in a news release Thursday that the alleged murder of a 76-year-old Grangeville woman in Idaho County has similarities to a case involving a body found in a burned vehicle in Nez Perce County, The Lewiston Tribune reported.

The body of Edwina “Eddy” Devin was found inside a home on Sept. 30, and an autopsy determined she died of “homicidal violence.” The burned vehicle with a body inside was discovered in Lewiston the next day. Police say the cause of death in the Lewiston case has not been determined, and the body has not been positively identified.

Still, investigators said the cases have similarities including the time frame in which they occurred. The Lewiston Police Department is working with the Idaho County Sheriff’s office on the investigations.

“We understand the public wants information and answers; however, we are still withholding specific information from the public as we collaborate and actively investigate these crimes,” the news release said.

