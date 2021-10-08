Advertisement

Idaho politicians react to McGeachin executive orders

This week, while Governor Little was out of state Lt. Governor Mcgeachin announced she altered the governor’s executive order on vaccine passports
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Members of both parties are reacting to the political theater playing out between Idaho’s Governor Brad Little and Lieutenant Governor Janice Mcgeachin.

This week, while Governor Little was out of state Lt. Governor Mcgeachin announced she altered the governor’s executive order on vaccine passports.

He later commented he did not authorize her to act on his behalf, and he would be rescinding and reversing her actions. Idaho’s House speaker says he considers the ordeal an embarrassment. Some Democrats however, see it as a lack of leadership in Idaho’s Republican party.

“And its like they have steered so far off the road they have become cannibalistic toward each other,” said Idaho Democratic Party Chairman Fred Cornforth. “And while they eat each other, Idahoans suffer from the lack of leadership.”

“We are better than this. We just need to stay in our lanes, do our jobs and not try to grab a headline,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke.

