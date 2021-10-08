Advertisement

Jerome holds groundbreaking for new police station

They plan to start construction on the new station in the spring of 2022
The current station was originally a telephone exchange
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JEROME Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday afternoon the City of Jerome held a groundbreaking and demolition ceremony for its new police station. It will be located on the 200 block of 1st avenue east.

The existing 11,500 square foot facility was purchased last year with the understanding that it would require a full interior gut and remodel to support a modern police facility.

The project is estimated to cost $3.8 million and it is funded with cash reserves. The Jerome mayor says a new facility is long overdue, as the current police station is more than 100 years old, and is not suitable for the police department’s current needs.

“A lot of leaks, it is pretty smelly, and it just has some issues with it. And it was really never intended to be a police station,” said Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall.

Hall says the current police station was a telephone exchange when it was built in the 1920′s. They plan to start construction on the new station in the spring of 2022 and move into it sometime in 2023.

