The national perspective on the feud between Gov. Little and Lt. Governor McGeachin

KMVT spoke with our national political analyst Greta Van Susteren to ask how this is being viewed by the rest of the country
Greta Van Susteren discusses the political drama between Janice McGeachin and Governor Brad...
Greta Van Susteren discusses the political drama between Janice McGeachin and Governor Brad Little.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The ongoing feud between Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin has made national headlines this week.

Earlier in the week when Little traveled to Texas to see firsthand the scene on the U.S. Mexico border, Lt. Governor McGeachin issued an executive order Tuesday banning vaccine mandates and mandatory testing in the state.

KMVT spoke with our national political analyst Greta Van Susteren to ask how this is being viewed by the rest of the country. She explains this feud between Little and McGeachin is not that different than what is happening in the democratic party between the progressives and more conservative democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin.

“You see that same sort of battle, that intra-party battle that we’re seeing now in Idaho between your Governor and Lieutenant Governor,” said Van Susteren. “One is obviously more conservative than the other, the Governor is obviously more liberal than the lieutenant governor and as soon as he gets out of the state she acts.”

Van Susteren added that McGeachin is likely trying to rev up the far-right base so she can win the primary election for the 2022 governor election. She added that in Idaho whoever wins the primary election is likely to win the general election.

