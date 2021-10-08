One small business says pandemic changes have been for the better

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From zoom meetings to online shopping to working from home, the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to rethink how they go about their daily life.

Janeale Dean, the owner of Desert Creative Group, says she has learned the only constant in her business is change.

“We’ve had to look at new ways to make money that we didn’t necessarily have before, we have to look at new ways of communicating with people because people are stressed out, there is a lot on their minds, a lot affecting them on their day-to-day,” she said.

While at first some of these things were done in order to keep people safe, some of them ended up being a perk to their business.

“If they have never thought about doing e-commerce or some of these things online, it opens the doors to having some of these services and also products online,” said Vicky Fajardo, the program manager for the Idaho Women’s business center.

Some took advantage of the resources such as the Small Business Association and the Idaho Women’s Business Center to help them navigate through the pandemic.

“There was a lot of clients that were approved for the EIDL, and they benefited from it. And they continued to keep their doors open and operate their businesses,” said Fajardo.

So the next time you shop at a locally owned business, Dean has one thing she wants you to remember.

“When you look at a small business, somebody making one purchase could be the difference in them making their utility payments for the month, it’s so important that we take that into consideration and advocate to support the backbones of small businesses that have been operating in this area for generations even,” said Dean.

