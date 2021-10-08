Advertisement

Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Sheriff’s officials in Troup County, Georgia, say that she was shot Tuesday while driving her car in the Georgia county southwest of Atlanta.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center

Latest News

Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
Delta variant and worker shortage keep a lid on job growth
Blames an unsecured border for Idaho's growing drug problems
Brad Little speaks on the border
A disappointing September jobs report leaves uncertainty around key elements of economic...
Sept. job report falls short
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Maryland senior housing shooting kills 2; suspect held
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct....
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day