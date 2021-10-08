The truck driver shortage could keep prices high for shoppers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The scene off the coast of California is like an ocean traffic jam.

“There are multiple cargo ships off of Long Beach, California, and L.A. that are waiting to be unloaded so they’re still sitting out there in the ocean,” said Mike Pohanka, a business and economics professor.

One of the main contributing factors behind the backlog is the lack of truck drivers to unload the ships.

Jason Andrus, the CFO of Doug Andrus Distributing, says the lack of drivers goes beyond the COVID-19 pandemic as they have had a shortage of drivers for years.

He says they have even tried incentives to get more trucks on the road.

“Long-haul driving is a challenging profession, it’s hard to be away from home that long,” said Andrus. “And the drivers want some home time and want to be able to (be) home and spend time with family. And that’s understandable.”

Drivers are also limited to driving eleven hours a day and 70 total hours in an eight-day stretch.

The driver shortage isn’t the only issue.

“Several trucks that we ordered this year, sitting at the factory because there’s one part missing, and they can’t deliver it until they get that part,” said Andrus.

The supply-chain issues are affecting everyone as it is causing costs of goods to go up in all industries.

Pohanka says that too many dollars are chasing too few products, driving up prices. And it’s not likely to end anytime soon.

“I’m hoping within time, time being whether it be six months, nine months, hopefully no more than a year they’ll get some of these hiccups fixed and we should maybe see things go back to normal,” said Pohanka. “But I just don’t anything happening overnight.”

Pohanka says he doesn’t see prices coming down anytime soon as the cost of production has gone up and the cost of fuel for the trucks continues to remain high.

