District IV 4A soccer in the books

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While four teams are one win away from a state tournament berth, two teams have been eliminated from contention at the District IV 4A soccer tournament.

Boys Soccer:

(1) Jerome 2, (4) Wood River 0: The Tigers shut out the Wolverines to advance to the district title.

(3) Canyon Ridge 2, (2) Twin Falls 2: The Riverhawks outscored the Bruins 4-2 in penalty kicks to advance to the district championship.

(6) Burley 1, (5) Minico-0: The Bobcats eliminated the Spartans from contention.

Girls Soccer:

(1) Twin Falls 9, (4) Jerome 0: Goal scorers included Ava Schroeder, Jaycee Bell (2), Madelyn McQueen, Chowder Bailey (3), Tiffany Humphreys, and Kenzie Mason. Shut out goes to Sydney Jund and Addison Fiscus.

(2) Canyon Ridge 3, (3) Wood River 0: The Riverhawks advanced to the district championship.

(5) Mountain Home 4, (6) Burley 0: The Bobcats have been eliminated.

