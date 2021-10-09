Advertisement

Gooding stars triumph in rout of Filer

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:02 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Colston Loveland had six catches for 173 yards and three receiving touchdowns while also running for a 38-yard touchdown and Gooding rolled to the 58-0 win over Filer (4-3).

The Senators, now 6-0, saw Kurtis Adkinson go 14/19 for 263 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 40 yards and a TD on 10 carries.

Taylor Cavitt pulled in four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. He also picked off a pass as well.

What’s Next?

The Senators travel to Holt Arena to face Marsh Valley on October 14, while the Wildcats host Declo on October 15.

