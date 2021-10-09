Nampa Christian hands Declo last-second loss

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A touchdown pass with under a minute left in the game propelled Nampa Christian to a 28-20 win over Declo.

Declo held a 14-12 lead at the half, but the Trojans came out with the victory.

The Hornets fall to 5-2 on the season. Declo will play at Filer next week.

