Nampa Christian hands Declo last-second loss

The Hornets led 14-12 at the half, but the Trojans came out with a 28-20 victory
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:18 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A touchdown pass with under a minute left in the game propelled Nampa Christian to a 28-20 win over Declo.

Declo held a 14-12 lead at the half, but the Trojans came out with the victory.

The Hornets fall to 5-2 on the season. Declo will play at Filer next week.

