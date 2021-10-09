Twin Falls moves to 6-1, Canyon Ridge earns first win; 4A roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls rushed for six touchdowns and 347 yards in the 48-12 victory over Burley.

James Noorlander rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while Wyatt Solosabal added 122 yards and another pair of touchdowns. Grayson Keyes had 59 yards of rushing, including a 40-yard TD. Zaine Ruiz added a one-yard score.

Andy Geilman was 6/12 for 44 yards.

For the Bobcats, Ramsey Trevino rushed for 148 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.

Burley’s Caleb Loveland was 17/28 for 118 yards and two interceptions. He did have a four-yard rushing TD.

What’s Next?

Twin Falls hosts Mountain Home on Friday, October 15. Burley goes to Jerome, also on Friday, October 15.

OTHER SCORES

Minico 30, Jerome 7

Canyon Ridge 36, Mountain Home 18: Riverhawks head coach Bubba Poole earns his first victory after taking over the program.

