Amalgamated Sugar donates ‘great wall of rescue’ to Twin Falls Fire Department

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department received a donation from Amalgamated Sugar; the Great Wall of Rescue.

Amalgamated Sugar decided to donate the Great Wall of Rescue to the fire department because it can save someone’s life if an employee gets encapsulated in any material such as grain or sugar.

If an employee gets stuck and is unable to get out, the fire department could use the great wall of rescue to contain the victim and then be able to pull them out.

The fire department says they wouldn’t be able to go out and purchase this great wall of rescue on their own.

“We are donating a great wall of rescue to the fire department. We recognize a need for wanting to continue our relationship with the fire department. Some confined space rescues this summer, (we’re) trying to get some more training out there, making sure we are prepared if an unfortunate event occurs,” said Jeff Brown, the District Safety Manager at Amalgamated Sugar.

The fire department says they hope they don’t need to use the great wall of rescue, but they enjoy training and learning how to save someone in different circumstances.

“It’s a tool that we have, hopefully we never have to use it, but one of the things we enjoy the most is training. We are going to get a ton of training use out of this. Hopefully we can get creative with amalgamated sugar (and) set up some props and start working on this as soon as possible,” said Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks.

The fire department says they are thankful for the donation and to Amalgamated Sugar for providing them with training opportunities.

