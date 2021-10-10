Boise State upsets undefeated BYU in Provo

PROVO, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — After the first 2-3 start to the regular season since 2001, the Boise State football team was staring at 2-4 if they couldn’t go on the road and beat a top-10 team.

All the numbers didn’t matter though, as the Broncos went on the road to #10 BYU and came out with a convincing win.

Boise State 26, BYU 17.

The Broncos had 140 yards on the ground, with 75 rushing yards from Cyrus Habibi-Likio and 60 from Andrew Van Buren. Each had a rushing touchdown.

BYU had four turnovers in the loss.

Boise State (3-3) will host Air Force next Saturday, 10/16.

BYU (5-1) will play at Baylor next week.

