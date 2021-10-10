Buhl boys and girls advance; High Desert Soccer Conference tournament results

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday was the first day of both the boys and the girls High Desert Soccer Conference tournament.

The first round is single-elimination. Winners stay alive and the loser’s season is over.

Girls Scores:

(1) Kimberly 11, (8) Declo 0

(4) Buhl 6, (5) Gooding 1

Jorgia Leavens netted a hat-trick and freshman Liesl Kimball had a brace.

Kimberly will host Buhl on Tuesday, 10/11.

(3) Wendell 4, (6) Filer 1

Aaliyah Orozco had two goals for the Trojans. Martina Arreola and Yoselin Acevedo also found the back of the net for Wendell.

(2) Sun Valley Community School 4, (7) Bliss 0

Mia Hansmeyer had a hat-trick for the Cutthroats.

Sun Valley will host Wendell in a semifinal on Tuesday, 10/11.

Boys Scores:

(1) Sun Valley Community School 6, (8) Declo 0

(5) Filer 2, (4) Gooding 0

Sun Valley will host Filer on Tuesday, 10/11.

(6) Kimberly 1, (3) Bliss 0

(2) Buhl 3, (7) Wendell 2 F/OT

Buhl will host Kimberly on Tuesday, 10/11.

