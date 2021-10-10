Advertisement

Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley hosts Cardboard Challenge

The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley loves to give children an opportunity to learn while doing
They hosted their first cardboard challenge on Saturday.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley hosted their first global cardboard challenge on Saturday afternoon, inviting children of all ages to come out and get creative with cardboard.

The global cardboard challenge was started in 2012 and has grown into a world wide event, challenging kids to celebrate their creativity.

The event took place at South Hills Middle School where kids built cars, houses, airplanes, and even a bank.

“Our mobile truck that we have outside allows us to do these kind of community events and do educational outreach while we are trying to build the Children’s Museum in downtown Twin Falls. That is our ultimate goal, to build a children’s museum. But we have lots to do to make that happen,” said Tennille Adams, who is on the board of the Children’s Museum.

This was the first year offering this event and organizers say they were glad to see close to 80 people show up.

They hope it becomes a yearly tradition.

