Advertisement

CSI volleyball picks up second conference win of the week against the College of Southern Nevada

CSI will play at Salt Lake Wednesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI volleyball team may have had a first set hangover Saturday after their win Thursday against fourth-ranked Snow College, but it didn’t last.

The Golden Eagles took the last three sets of a four-set match against the College of Southern Nevada.

CSI 3, College of Southern Nevada 1: 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22

Savannah Taosoga had a team-high 17 kills. Kaulan Kalulu-Sugai and Miyu Tsurumaki had 18 digs for the Golden Eagles in the win.

CSI (12-8) will travel to Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
New evidence released in Vallow case
A woman was taken to the hospital after her car collided with a train just after 7 a.m. in...
Woman recovering after train collision

Latest News

Boise State upsets undefeated BYU in Provo
Boise State upsets undefeated BYU in Provo
Buhl boys and girls advance; High Desert Conference tournament results
Buhl boys and girls advance; High Desert Soccer Conference tournament results
Buhl survives Wendell’s upset bid
Buhl boys and girls advance; High Desert Soccer Conference tournament results
CSI will play at Salt Lake Wednesday
CSI volleyball picks up second conference win of week against the College of Southern Nevada