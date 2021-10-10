CSI volleyball picks up second conference win of the week against the College of Southern Nevada

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI volleyball team may have had a first set hangover Saturday after their win Thursday against fourth-ranked Snow College, but it didn’t last.

The Golden Eagles took the last three sets of a four-set match against the College of Southern Nevada.

CSI 3, College of Southern Nevada 1: 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22

Savannah Taosoga had a team-high 17 kills. Kaulan Kalulu-Sugai and Miyu Tsurumaki had 18 digs for the Golden Eagles in the win.

CSI (12-8) will travel to Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.