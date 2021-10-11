Chobani donates more than 1,000 pumpkins to Idaho Foodbank

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani has harvested and donated 1,300 pumpkins to the Idaho Foodbank on Saturday.

The harvest comes from a garden that Chobani employees planted on Earth Day this year dedicated to those in the Magic Valley who are facing food insecurity.

“Families facing food insecurity often don’t have the means to purchase non-essentials,” said Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer. “In addition to all the Chobani products and garden produce we’ve donated this year, we really wanted to lift spirits with a seasonal gift of pumpkins for eating, decorating, or carving as Halloween approaches.”

Over the summer and fall seasons, hundreds of pounds of tomatoes, peppers, squash, melons, peas, and other food items were also donated to the Idaho Foodbank and other area food pantries.

The pumpkins will be delivered to three Boys and Girls Clubs in the Magic Valley area, The Mustard Seed Food Pantry, and various senior centers.

“Our partnership with Chobani is based on a shared commitment to Idaho children, families and individuals,” said Morgan Wilson, Chief Development Officer for The Idaho Foodbank. “We truly appreciate our year-round relationship with Chobani to provide nutritious food. This is another example of working together to further uplift neighbors in need.”

