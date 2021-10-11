CSI basketball teams provide sneak peak with Basketball Bash
The home openers for both teams are under a month away
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho hosted their annual Basketball Bash Saturday, showcasing the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
The CSI men’s basketball team will start their season on November 4 at home against Colorado Northwestern Community College.
The CSI women’s basketball team will start a day later against Central Wyoming.
